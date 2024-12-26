Left Menu

VHP's Movement to Reclaim Control of Hindu Temples Gains Momentum

The VHP plans a national campaign to free Hindu temples from government control, starting with a public awareness event in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. A draft law has been prepared by a think tank of retired judges, lawyers, and religious leaders, aiming to return temple management to the Hindu community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:01 IST
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a nationwide initiative to extricate Hindu temples from state control, starting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on January 5. This campaign seeks to return administration of the temples to the Hindu community, with a newly drafted law supporting the cause.

The draft law, crafted by a dedicated think tank consisting of retired high court justices, Supreme Court lawyers, religious figures and VHP members, aims to establish dharmic councils in each state. These councils will be led by revered religious leaders and experts in Hindu scriptures.

The VHP criticizes political influence within temple administration and plans for temple funds to benefit Hindu dharma and society, not government functions. The campaign aims to raise public awareness and secure widespread participation, with the inaugural event expected to draw over two lakh attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

