VHP's Movement to Reclaim Control of Hindu Temples Gains Momentum

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a nationwide initiative to extricate Hindu temples from state control, starting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on January 5. This campaign seeks to return administration of the temples to the Hindu community, with a newly drafted law supporting the cause.

The draft law, crafted by a dedicated think tank consisting of retired high court justices, Supreme Court lawyers, religious figures and VHP members, aims to establish dharmic councils in each state. These councils will be led by revered religious leaders and experts in Hindu scriptures.

The VHP criticizes political influence within temple administration and plans for temple funds to benefit Hindu dharma and society, not government functions. The campaign aims to raise public awareness and secure widespread participation, with the inaugural event expected to draw over two lakh attendees.

