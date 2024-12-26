Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a figure of integrity and key architect of India's economic reforms, has passed away at 92. His contributions and legacy, celebrated by leaders including PM Narendra Modi, highlight his transformative influence on the nation. Tributes pour in for this revered leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:41 IST
Kapil Sharma with late former PM Manmohan Singh (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is grieving the loss of one of its most esteemed statesmen, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related issues, as announced by AIIMS. Comedian Kapil Sharma joined the chorus of tributes by sharing a nostalgic image and heartfelt message in remembrance of Singh on social media.

Kapil fondly remembered Singh as India's "finest leader," lauding his role as an architect of economic reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his condolences on social media platform X, highlighted Singh's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a venerated economist and a key figure in shaping national economic policy.

Modi recalled their exchanges on governance during Singh's tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Singh, known for his wisdom and humility, left a profound impact on India's polity. The nation now reflects on Singh's legacy, as he retires into history, having served 33 years in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

