Legacy of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh Celebrated

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, noted for his exceptional contributions to India's economic reforms and progress, passed away at the age of 92. During his distinguished career, Singh's deep connection with Panjab University was highlighted through his academic achievements and leadership roles, earning him immense respect in academia.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and former Congress-led UPA government head, had a profound impact on Panjab University, where he studied and taught economics. His death marks the end of an era, as alumni and faculty recall his influence and visionary leadership.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Renu Vig expressed sorrow over the loss, emphasizing Singh's lasting legacy in the realms of academia and public service. Panjab University honored Singh's illustrious journey with honorary degrees and memorial lectures, celebrating his dedication to education and national development.

