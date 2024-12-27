Left Menu

Salman Khan: A Bollywood Icon Celebrating His Cinematic Legacy

Salman Khan, a cornerstone of Bollywood for over three decades, is celebrated by fans worldwide. From his iconic debut in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to becoming the industry's 'Bhai', Khan's diverse roles have left an indelible mark on cinema. He continues to captivate audiences with upcoming films and popular shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:26 IST
Salman Khan (Photo/X/@DabbooRatnani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Salman Khan, Bollywood's enduring superstar, celebrated another milestone birthday as fans across the globe honor his storied career in Indian cinema. Boasting a versatile trajectory, Khan has transformed from a fresh-faced romantic lead to the industry's beloved 'Bhai', making an undeniable impact over the past three decades.

To commemorate his special day, we revisit the standout films that have cemented Khan's status as Bollywood's box office juggernaut. From enchanting romances like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' to the adrenaline-pumping action of 'Karan Arjun', Salman Khan's filmography showcases a dynamic range that continues to resonate with audiences.

In addition to his film career, Khan has also made significant contributions to television. As the host of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' since 2010, Khan's charismatic presence has helped the show become one of India's most-watched TV events. With numerous upcoming projects in the pipeline, Salman Khan remains an indomitable force in entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

