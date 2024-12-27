Salman Khan: A Bollywood Icon Celebrating His Cinematic Legacy

Salman Khan, Bollywood's enduring superstar, celebrated another milestone birthday as fans across the globe honor his storied career in Indian cinema. Boasting a versatile trajectory, Khan has transformed from a fresh-faced romantic lead to the industry's beloved 'Bhai', making an undeniable impact over the past three decades.

To commemorate his special day, we revisit the standout films that have cemented Khan's status as Bollywood's box office juggernaut. From enchanting romances like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' to the adrenaline-pumping action of 'Karan Arjun', Salman Khan's filmography showcases a dynamic range that continues to resonate with audiences.

In addition to his film career, Khan has also made significant contributions to television. As the host of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' since 2010, Khan's charismatic presence has helped the show become one of India's most-watched TV events. With numerous upcoming projects in the pipeline, Salman Khan remains an indomitable force in entertainment.

