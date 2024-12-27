Left Menu

Lamenting a Pioneer: Manmohan Singh's Enduring Legacy

Former President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his role in transforming India's economy during a critical period as the Union finance minister. Kovind expressed personal grief at Singh's passing, recalling his humility and foresight, and describing him as a modern reformer.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Manmohan Singh, praising his role in steering India's economy through challenging times as Finance Minister. Singh, who passed away at 92, was hailed as a reform giant by Kovind at a memorial event in the city.

Kovind described Singh's death as a significant personal loss, emphasizing Singh's embodiment of humility and dignity. "Never heard an offensive or unparliamentary word from him," Kovind noted, highlighting Singh's composed nature and contributions to India's economic progression.

Remembered as 'adhunik nirmata sudharak', or the modern reformer who rebuilt the economy, Singh led India with courage and foresight, according to Kovind. His legacy as an architect of economic reforms remains a beacon of progress for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

