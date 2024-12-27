Limelight Diamonds Expands with New Store in Chennai

Limelight Diamonds, renowned for its high-quality lab-grown diamonds, has expanded its presence by inaugurating a store in Chennai. This marks the 23rd outlet in the country for the Mumbai-headquartered brand, which remains focused on catering to the growing demand for lab-grown diamonds.

The Founder and MD, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, expressed her excitement at establishing a presence in Chennai, a city rich with cultural heritage and modern influences. The company sees this as an opportunity to merge ancient traditions with modern luxury.

The lab-grown diamond industry has been experiencing significant growth, with increasing consumer acceptance. Lab-grown diamonds are identical to mined ones but are more economical, encouraging customers to explore these new alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)