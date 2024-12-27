Cinépolis and DPIFF Unite to Celebrate Indian Cinema

Cinépolis, a significant name in the global entertainment industry, is once again joining forces with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) as the official Film Distribution Partner for 2025. This alliance celebrates past achievements while setting the stage for future cinematic milestones.

The DPIFF Awards, scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, are expected to be a grand celebration. The event will honor Indian cinema's contributions over the year, bringing together celebrities, dignitaries, and industry leaders under its prestigious banner.

Cinépolis CEO Devang Sampat expressed pride in partnering for this iconic event, highlighting a mutual dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally. Meanwhile, Anil Mishra of DPIFF noted this collaboration as a significant step in showcasing the cultural impact of Indian films worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)