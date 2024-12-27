Cinépolis and DPIFF Unite to Celebrate Indian Cinema
Cinépolis teams up with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) as the official Film Distribution Partner for 2025. The partnership highlights a shared commitment to cinematic excellence and aims to elevate Indian cinema's global influence. The DPIFF 2025 awards will honor outstanding achievements in Indian cinema.
- Country:
- India
Cinépolis, a significant name in the global entertainment industry, is once again joining forces with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) as the official Film Distribution Partner for 2025. This alliance celebrates past achievements while setting the stage for future cinematic milestones.
The DPIFF Awards, scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, are expected to be a grand celebration. The event will honor Indian cinema's contributions over the year, bringing together celebrities, dignitaries, and industry leaders under its prestigious banner.
Cinépolis CEO Devang Sampat expressed pride in partnering for this iconic event, highlighting a mutual dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally. Meanwhile, Anil Mishra of DPIFF noted this collaboration as a significant step in showcasing the cultural impact of Indian films worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's 'Har Ghar Jal' Village: A Water Conservation Marvel at Mahakumbh 2025
India 2025 Jobs Report: Decoding Future Employment Trends
National Highway 37 in Assam to be Completed by February 2025
India Decoding Jobs Report 2025: Unveiling New Horizons in Employment Trends
Swiss Economy Anticipated to Gain Momentum by 2025