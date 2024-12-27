Minister Apologizes for Remarks on Historic Poet-Saint Meerabai
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal issued a public apology for his controversial comments about Meerabai, a revered poet-saint, which stirred backlash particularly from the Rajput community. He clarified that his remarks were not meant to hurt anyone and emphasized his respect and admiration for Meerabai.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has publicly apologized following controversial statements regarding Meerabai, the esteemed poet-saint of the 16th century. His remarks, which suggested Meerabai was troubled by her brother-in-law rather than her husband, ignited criticism across social media platforms and within the Rajput community.
Meghwal, addressing the issue in a video statement, expressed regret for his words, emphasizing his deep respect and inspiration drawn from Meerabai's life. Standing firm on his earlier comments, Meghwal argued that historical accounts were often misrepresented and called for historical clarity.
The contentious remarks were made during an event in Sikar, where Meghwal remarked on Meerabai's troubled personal history post-marriage. The incident has highlighted the sensitivities surrounding historical figures and narratives in Indian cultural discourse.
