Sowing Hope: The Farming on Crutches Revolution in Sierra Leone

Lahai Makieu, balancing on a crutch, epitomizes resilience in Sierra Leone, where the Farming on Crutches initiative transforms the lives of amputees like him. The program, led by founder Mambud Samai, aims to combat discrimination and provide farmers with essential skills.

In a country where amputees face high discrimination despite the 2011 Disability Act, Farming on Crutches offers a unique refuge and hope. The initiative trains amputees as small-scale farmers, equipping them with confidence and independence in a predominantly agriculture-reliant economy.

While the program has international backing, notably from Pasture for Life, Sierra Leone's government remains largely absent in providing much-needed resources and reparations to war-affected amputees. The initiative's success highlights both the potential of grassroots movements and the shortcomings of official support.

