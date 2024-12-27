Left Menu

Sowing Hope: The Farming on Crutches Revolution in Sierra Leone

Farming on Crutches in Sierra Leone empowers amputees, a legacy of the civil war, by training them in agriculture. The initiative, despite discrimination hurdles, seeks to create community leaders and restore dignity. With limited support from the government, many face persistent challenges despite international aid.

Updated: 27-12-2024 17:12 IST

  • Country:
  • Sierra Leone

Lahai Makieu, balancing on a crutch, epitomizes resilience in Sierra Leone, where the Farming on Crutches initiative transforms the lives of amputees like him. The program, led by founder Mambud Samai, aims to combat discrimination and provide farmers with essential skills.

In a country where amputees face high discrimination despite the 2011 Disability Act, Farming on Crutches offers a unique refuge and hope. The initiative trains amputees as small-scale farmers, equipping them with confidence and independence in a predominantly agriculture-reliant economy.

While the program has international backing, notably from Pasture for Life, Sierra Leone's government remains largely absent in providing much-needed resources and reparations to war-affected amputees. The initiative's success highlights both the potential of grassroots movements and the shortcomings of official support.

