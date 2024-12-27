Left Menu

Gah Village Mourns: Remembering Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Roots

Gah village, once home to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourns his passing. Residents reflect on his ties to the village and cherish the connection. Singh's ancestral roots brought attention and development to Gah. Villagers express a desire for his family to visit and honor his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:14 IST
Gah Village Mourns: Remembering Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Roots
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Gah village in Pakistan mourns the loss of its most illustrious son, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. On Thursday night, Singh passed away at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. His death has brought a profound sense of loss to the village, where he spent his early childhood and first attended school.

Singh's childhood friends and teachers remember him fondly as 'Mohna.' Although he moved to India before the Partition, his rise to prominence shone a light on this small, lush village, prompting local efforts to celebrate its connection to a world leader. Despite renovations inspired by Singh's success, he never returned to visit his birthplace.

Villagers gathered to honor Singh's memory, moved by the lasting bond he shared with Gah. His early education began at the local school, a seminal part of his story and village pride. Residents maintain hope that a family member will visit to rekindle the connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024