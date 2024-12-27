Gah village in Pakistan mourns the loss of its most illustrious son, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. On Thursday night, Singh passed away at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. His death has brought a profound sense of loss to the village, where he spent his early childhood and first attended school.

Singh's childhood friends and teachers remember him fondly as 'Mohna.' Although he moved to India before the Partition, his rise to prominence shone a light on this small, lush village, prompting local efforts to celebrate its connection to a world leader. Despite renovations inspired by Singh's success, he never returned to visit his birthplace.

Villagers gathered to honor Singh's memory, moved by the lasting bond he shared with Gah. His early education began at the local school, a seminal part of his story and village pride. Residents maintain hope that a family member will visit to rekindle the connection.

