Honoring an Architect of Change: Karnataka Plans Research Center for Manmohan Singh

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has proposed the establishment of a research center at Bangalore University in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The center aims to study his economic policies and contributions, preserving them for future generations after Singh passed away at 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:33 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has taken steps to memorialize former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by establishing a research center at Bangalore University. The initiative, aimed at studying Singh's influential economic reforms and policies, reflects his critical role in India's economic strengthening.

In a letter to Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Shivakumar emphasized Singh's global impact through policies such as the Right to Information Act and the Aadhaar scheme. As the architect of India's economic liberalization, Singh's legacy is to be documented and studied thoroughly.

Shivakumar's request underscores the importance of preserving Singh's contributions for future generations, ensuring his pioneering measures continue to influence India's path forward. The government is expected to take formal decisions to move forward with this initiative, celebrating Singh's enduring legacy.

Latest News

