Honoring an Architect of Change: Karnataka Plans Research Center for Manmohan Singh

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has taken steps to memorialize former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by establishing a research center at Bangalore University. The initiative, aimed at studying Singh's influential economic reforms and policies, reflects his critical role in India's economic strengthening.

In a letter to Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Shivakumar emphasized Singh's global impact through policies such as the Right to Information Act and the Aadhaar scheme. As the architect of India's economic liberalization, Singh's legacy is to be documented and studied thoroughly.

Shivakumar's request underscores the importance of preserving Singh's contributions for future generations, ensuring his pioneering measures continue to influence India's path forward. The government is expected to take formal decisions to move forward with this initiative, celebrating Singh's enduring legacy.

