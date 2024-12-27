A Booklover’s Stroll: Manmohan Singh’s Humble Visits to Strand Book Stall

Once a cherished haunt for literary aficionados, the Strand Book Stall in Mumbai's Fort area held a special place in the heart of India's former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Known for his fervent love for books, Singh made his quiet trips to the store while serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985.

The staff of the now-closed Strand Book Stall recall with fondness the gentle demeanor of Singh, who passed away at 92 in Delhi. "Many saw him during lunchtime, clad in his trademark 'Band Gala' or Kurta-Pyjama, browsing the management, finance, and economy sections," reminisced T Jagath, a long-time employee now COO at Kitab Khana.

Singh's visits were often ushered by T N Shanbhag, Strand's owner, who would assist this self-effacing statesman personally. "A soft-spoken man of great stature, Manmohan Singh's visits left a lasting impression on us," Jagath shared, noting the profound loss India faces with his departure.

