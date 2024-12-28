Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration
Two tribals in Odisha, honored by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for biodiversity conservation, mourn his passing. Singh, known for economic reforms, died at 92. Their memories of receiving awards from him remain cherished. National mourning is underway in India.
As the final journey for Manmohan Singh commenced in New Delhi, two tribal residents in a remote Odisha district recalled their cherished memories with the former prime minister. Singh, who honored them for biodiversity efforts in 2012, left a lasting impact on their lives.
The statesman passed away due to age-related complications at 92, with his last rites scheduled for Saturday. Singh's tenure from 2004-2014 reshaped India's economic landscape, earning him a renowned legacy.
National mourning, marked by flags at half-mast, honors Singh's dedication to progress. For Raila Muduli and Chandra Pradhani, Singh was not only a leader but an enduring source of inspiration.
