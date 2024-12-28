Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration

Two tribals in Odisha, honored by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for biodiversity conservation, mourn his passing. Singh, known for economic reforms, died at 92. Their memories of receiving awards from him remain cherished. National mourning is underway in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:51 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

As the final journey for Manmohan Singh commenced in New Delhi, two tribal residents in a remote Odisha district recalled their cherished memories with the former prime minister. Singh, who honored them for biodiversity efforts in 2012, left a lasting impact on their lives.

The statesman passed away due to age-related complications at 92, with his last rites scheduled for Saturday. Singh's tenure from 2004-2014 reshaped India's economic landscape, earning him a renowned legacy.

National mourning, marked by flags at half-mast, honors Singh's dedication to progress. For Raila Muduli and Chandra Pradhani, Singh was not only a leader but an enduring source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024