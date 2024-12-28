Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration

As the final journey for Manmohan Singh commenced in New Delhi, two tribal residents in a remote Odisha district recalled their cherished memories with the former prime minister. Singh, who honored them for biodiversity efforts in 2012, left a lasting impact on their lives.

The statesman passed away due to age-related complications at 92, with his last rites scheduled for Saturday. Singh's tenure from 2004-2014 reshaped India's economic landscape, earning him a renowned legacy.

National mourning, marked by flags at half-mast, honors Singh's dedication to progress. For Raila Muduli and Chandra Pradhani, Singh was not only a leader but an enduring source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)