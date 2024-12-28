Illuminating Mahakumbh: Drone Show to Enchant Pilgrims

The upcoming 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj promises to mesmerize pilgrims with a vibrant drone show planned by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. This technological spectacle is set to illuminate the Sangam area, portraying significant religious narratives, including the legendary 'Samudra Manthan'.

Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, the Mahakumbh will feature around 2,000 drones choreographed to create vivid displays of spiritual stories. The drone show, to be held at the Sangam Nose, will begin and end the sacred event, illustrating the tales of 'Prayag Mahatmyam' alongside other attractions.

Under the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the Mahakumbh reflect a commitment to creating a grand cultural and spiritual celebration. Enhancements in infrastructure and the inclusion of creative attractions like floating restaurants, hot air balloons, and laser light shows aim to ensure an enriching experience for all attendees.

