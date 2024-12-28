Left Menu

Illuminating Mahakumbh: Drone Show to Enchant Pilgrims

In 2025, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will feature a drone show depicting religious events like 'Samudra Manthan'. With around 2,000 drones, the spectacle will include light shows, floating restaurants, and water activities. This global cultural event aims to offer a unique and memorable experience for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uniondale | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:15 IST
Illuminating Mahakumbh: Drone Show to Enchant Pilgrims
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj promises to mesmerize pilgrims with a vibrant drone show planned by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. This technological spectacle is set to illuminate the Sangam area, portraying significant religious narratives, including the legendary 'Samudra Manthan'.

Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, the Mahakumbh will feature around 2,000 drones choreographed to create vivid displays of spiritual stories. The drone show, to be held at the Sangam Nose, will begin and end the sacred event, illustrating the tales of 'Prayag Mahatmyam' alongside other attractions.

Under the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the Mahakumbh reflect a commitment to creating a grand cultural and spiritual celebration. Enhancements in infrastructure and the inclusion of creative attractions like floating restaurants, hot air balloons, and laser light shows aim to ensure an enriching experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024