Songkran Festival 2025: A Spectacle of Water and Culture in Thailand

Thailand's Songkran Festival dazzles the world with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant water celebrations. Orchestrated by Central Pattana, the festival captivates over ten million visitors with performances, traditional ceremonies, and music festivals. 'centralwOrld Songkran Fest 2025' turns Bangkok into a global landmark of Thai festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:43 IST
Spectacular Thailand's Songkran World Water Festival Sparkles Central World and Central Pattana Shopping Centers Nationwide, Drenching Over Ten Million Jubilant Revelers. Image Credit: ANI
The Songkran Festival 2025 in Thailand has kicked off with a vibrant and captivating start, drawing international audiences with its famed water festivities. Central Pattana, a key organizer, has seamlessly executed a range of experiences that draw more than ten million enthusiastic visitors to this UNESCO-recognized event.

Throughout the festival, attendees experience an array of cultural displays, including the rare Khon masked dance, traditional Thai puppetry, and the classical Manohra dance. Collaborating with the Ministry of Culture, the festival offers performances of ancient martial arts, traditional folk dances, and the deeply rooted Songkran ceremonies.

In Bangkok, the 'centralwOrld Songkran Fest 2025' has turned Ratchaprasong into a global icon of celebration, featuring nearly 200 artists and the Miss Songkran Universe parade. This vibrant event seamlessly blends ancient water rituals with modern music, staged at numerous premier locations, giving travelers a chance to immerse in Thailand's rich cultural tapestry.

