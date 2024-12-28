Left Menu

Vijayakanth's Legacy: A Year After

Vijayakanth, a prominent Tamil actor and political figure, was remembered on his first death anniversary with floral tributes at his memorial. The DMDK observed the day as 'Guru Pooja,' with leaders and fans paying homage. Notable political figures praised his enduring influence and character.

Vijayakanth, a beloved Tamil film star and founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), was fondly remembered on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Party members and fans gathered at his memorial on Saturday to pay floral tributes, honoring the legacy he left behind.

The DMDK marked the anniversary as 'Guru Pooja,' with a large assembly of cadres, led by party leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, congregating at the party headquarters in Koyambedu. The homage drew massive crowds, causing significant traffic disruptions in the area. Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his tribute, hailed Vijayakanth's pure love and unblemished heart, recalling him as a cherished friend.

Many prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK's VK Sasikala, visited the memorial to pay their respects. Vijayakanth, who passed away on December 28, 2023, continues to be celebrated and remembered as 'captain' by his followers, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political and cultural landscape.

