Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Wishes Speedy Recovery for P Chidambaram
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed concerns for veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram's health after learning about his hospitalization. Stalin spoke with Karti Chidambaram, who reported his father was recovering well after an episode of presyncope due to heat and dehydration during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reached out to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to inquire about the health of his father, P Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader. Stalin conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery after reports of hospitalisation emerged.
The former Union Minister was hospitalised in Ahmedabad following an episode of presyncope attributed to extreme heat and dehydration. According to an official release, Stalin's call came after learning about the incident.
Karti Chidambaram assured the public via a post on 'X' that his father's health parameters are currently normal, and he remains under observation at Zydus Hospital. The senior leader fell unconscious during a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, prompting immediate medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
