Progress on Ram Temple Construction Reviewed
Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, reviewed ongoing work at the Ram Janmabhoomi. He held meetings with Temple Trust officials, L&T, and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited. Deadlines were set for completing construction elements like the six temples, pond, and 'Parkota' by next June.
Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the construction committee for the Ram temple, conducted a review of the ongoing construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site on Saturday.
Mishra convened a meeting with the office bearers of the Temple Trust, alongside representatives from L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, to discuss progress and issues.
According to sources from the Trust, deadlines for various pending constructions have been established. By June next year, key structures, including the six temples of Hindu saints, a pond named 'Pushkarini,' and the one-kilometre-long 'Parkota' will be completed. Furthermore, the idols of the saints are being crafted in Jaipur, with inspections scheduled for late January.
