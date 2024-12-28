Left Menu

Progress on Ram Temple Construction Reviewed

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, reviewed ongoing work at the Ram Janmabhoomi. He held meetings with Temple Trust officials, L&T, and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited. Deadlines were set for completing construction elements like the six temples, pond, and 'Parkota' by next June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:31 IST
Progress on Ram Temple Construction Reviewed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the construction committee for the Ram temple, conducted a review of the ongoing construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site on Saturday.

Mishra convened a meeting with the office bearers of the Temple Trust, alongside representatives from L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, to discuss progress and issues.

According to sources from the Trust, deadlines for various pending constructions have been established. By June next year, key structures, including the six temples of Hindu saints, a pond named 'Pushkarini,' and the one-kilometre-long 'Parkota' will be completed. Furthermore, the idols of the saints are being crafted in Jaipur, with inspections scheduled for late January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024