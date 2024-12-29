Legacy of a Media Visionary: Remembering Charles Dolan

Charles Dolan, a trailblazer in the U.S. media landscape and the founder of companies like Home Box Office Inc. (HBO) and Cablevision Systems Corp., has passed away at the age of 98, according to reports.

In a statement released Saturday, his family confirmed that Dolan died of natural causes, as reported by Newsday, a publication owned by Dolan's son, Patrick, following Cablevision's acquisition of the Newsday Media Group in 2008.

Dolan's extraordinary contributions to cable broadcasting include launching HBO in 1972, establishing Cablevision in 1973, and creating the American Movie Classics channel in 1984, as well as News 12, the pioneering 24-hour cable news channel. He held significant stakes in iconic venues and sports teams, leaving a remarkable legacy in media and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)