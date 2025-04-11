Entertainment Highlights: From K-pop Dreams to Cannes Glamour

In Shanghai, K-pop enthusiasts now have a chance to experience the lifestyle of their idols at Chen Go's 'idol experience centre'. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated second season of 'The Last of Us' is unfolding with heightened action narratives, promising a thrilling ride for viewers.

The upcoming Cannes Film Festival is set to dazzle, featuring renowned cinematographers such as Wes Anderson competing against new stars like Ari Aster. This year's gala, boosted by celebrity appearances such as Tom Cruise, is closely watched by the film industry. Past winners have seen significant Oscar success, like 'Anora', which claimed five Academy Awards.

Simultaneously, Viola Davis promises to captivate audiences as the U.S. president in 'G20', while Universal prepares a new theme park near London, promising a massive boost to the local economy. Celebrations in Hollywood continue as Billie Jean King earns the first sports entertainment star on the Walk of Fame. Despite these developments, geopolitical tensions rise with China limiting Hollywood film imports, affecting the global film market landscape.

