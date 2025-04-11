Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: From K-pop Dreams to Cannes Glamour

The entertainment sector buzzes with activity: Shanghai's K-pop idol center thrills fans, 'The Last of Us' returns with more action, Wes Anderson and Ari Aster compete at Cannes, Viola Davis excels as US president in 'G20', Universal plans a UK theme park, Billie Jean King gets Walk of Fame star, and China curtails Hollywood imports amid tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:26 IST
Entertainment Highlights: From K-pop Dreams to Cannes Glamour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Shanghai, K-pop enthusiasts now have a chance to experience the lifestyle of their idols at Chen Go's 'idol experience centre'. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated second season of 'The Last of Us' is unfolding with heightened action narratives, promising a thrilling ride for viewers.

The upcoming Cannes Film Festival is set to dazzle, featuring renowned cinematographers such as Wes Anderson competing against new stars like Ari Aster. This year's gala, boosted by celebrity appearances such as Tom Cruise, is closely watched by the film industry. Past winners have seen significant Oscar success, like 'Anora', which claimed five Academy Awards.

Simultaneously, Viola Davis promises to captivate audiences as the U.S. president in 'G20', while Universal prepares a new theme park near London, promising a massive boost to the local economy. Celebrations in Hollywood continue as Billie Jean King earns the first sports entertainment star on the Walk of Fame. Despite these developments, geopolitical tensions rise with China limiting Hollywood film imports, affecting the global film market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025