Silenced Icons: Banerjee Criticizes Stars' Indifference

In a scathing critique, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed stars in the sports and film sectors for their silence on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Banerjee, who described Singh as a pivotal statesman, accused these 'role models' of staying silent due to fear of government repercussions, highlighting a trend observed during key events like the farmer protests and the CAA-NRC movement.

He urged the public to seek integrity and accountability in those they idolize, advocating for a shift in societal perception towards individuals who embody justice and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)