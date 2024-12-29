Silenced Icons: Banerjee Criticizes Stars' Indifference
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee criticized figures in sports and film for their silence over former PM Manmohan Singh's passing. He argues that fear of government backlash silences these 'role models.' Banerjee calls for recognizing real contributors to society over self-serving icons.
In a scathing critique, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed stars in the sports and film sectors for their silence on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Banerjee, who described Singh as a pivotal statesman, accused these 'role models' of staying silent due to fear of government repercussions, highlighting a trend observed during key events like the farmer protests and the CAA-NRC movement.
He urged the public to seek integrity and accountability in those they idolize, advocating for a shift in societal perception towards individuals who embody justice and democracy.
