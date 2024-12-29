Sanjay Gupta's Concern Over OTT Domination: The Collapse of Bollywood's Traditional Model

Sanjay Gupta, renowned for directing hit films like ''Kaante'' and ''Kaabil'', has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the movie industry, lamenting its dependency on two major OTT platforms.

Gupta refrained from naming the platforms, but emphasized that the rise of digital services has fundamentally disrupted and collapsed the industry's infrastructure.

While the root cause of his comments remains uncertain, opinions on his perspective vary online, with some agreeing it's an era of disruptive change, while others suggest originality could revitalize Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)