Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP's Proposal to Empower Hindu Priests and Granthis
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' promising a monthly allowance to temple priests and gurdwara granthis if re-elected. With an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the initiative aims to support religious leaders who are often overlooked, amid criticism from BJP.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' on Monday, pledging a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and gurdwara granthis.
This initiative marks a significant step as it recognizes the oft-neglected contributions of religious leaders, aiming to bolster them financially while garnering votes for a potential fourth consecutive term in power for AAP.
The party's announcement takes place amid tensions with the BJP, which Kejriwal accused of obstructing welfare schemes. Registrations for the scheme commence tomorrow, with a city-wide rollout planned across Delhi's temples and gurdwaras.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Political Tensions: Deputy CM Takes on Divided BJP
Political Power Shift: Pehalwan and Lata Join AAP
AAP releases final list of 38 candidates for Delhi polls; party chief Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji.
Delhi polls: AAP fields ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.
AAP Unveils Final Candidates for Delhi Elections 2025