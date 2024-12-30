Left Menu

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP's Proposal to Empower Hindu Priests and Granthis

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' promising a monthly allowance to temple priests and gurdwara granthis if re-elected. With an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the initiative aims to support religious leaders who are often overlooked, amid criticism from BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:53 IST
Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP's Proposal to Empower Hindu Priests and Granthis
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' on Monday, pledging a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and gurdwara granthis.

This initiative marks a significant step as it recognizes the oft-neglected contributions of religious leaders, aiming to bolster them financially while garnering votes for a potential fourth consecutive term in power for AAP.

The party's announcement takes place amid tensions with the BJP, which Kejriwal accused of obstructing welfare schemes. Registrations for the scheme commence tomorrow, with a city-wide rollout planned across Delhi's temples and gurdwaras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024