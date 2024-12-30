Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP's Proposal to Empower Hindu Priests and Granthis

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' on Monday, pledging a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and gurdwara granthis.

This initiative marks a significant step as it recognizes the oft-neglected contributions of religious leaders, aiming to bolster them financially while garnering votes for a potential fourth consecutive term in power for AAP.

The party's announcement takes place amid tensions with the BJP, which Kejriwal accused of obstructing welfare schemes. Registrations for the scheme commence tomorrow, with a city-wide rollout planned across Delhi's temples and gurdwaras.

