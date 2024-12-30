Mirza Waheed's New Novel, 'Maryam & Son', Explores Identity and Resilience
Award-winning novelist Mirza Waheed will release his new novel ''Maryam & Son'' next year. The story, published by Westland Books, navigates the emotional depth of a mother whose son goes missing and is suspected of joining a conflict in Iraq. The book explores themes of identity and resilience.
Celebrated novelist Mirza Waheed is set to release his latest work, ''Maryam & Son'', next year, as announced by Westland Books on Monday. The novel, Waheed's fourth, tackles the emotional challenges faced by a mother when her son disappears under suspicious circumstances linked to a conflict in Iraq.
Published under Westland's 'Context' imprint, the book promises to continue Waheed's exploration of identity and resilience in modern times. The London-based author expressed delight about collaborating with his editor, Karthika VK, to introduce Maryam and her poignant story to readers.
Publisher Karthika VK described the novel as a lens to today's complex and daunting world, capturing the essence of motherhood amid disinformation and surveillance. Known for works like ''The Collaborator'' and ''The Book of Gold Leaves,'' Waheed's new novel is highly anticipated by fans and literary critics alike.
