Rajnath Singh's Spiritual Sojourn at Mahakaleshwar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The two officials offered prayers at the temple, which is one of the twelve jyotirlings in India.

Singh expressed a sense of spiritual fulfillment after having a darshan of Lord Mahakal. Dressed in a saffron-coloured dhoti, his devotional activities included a 20-minute prayer session in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, followed by a period of meditation in the Nandi Hall.

His visit to Madhya Pradesh forms part of a broader itinerary that encompasses a two-day tour. On Sunday, Singh addressed soldiers at the historic Mhow cantonment in Indore district, which dates back more than two centuries, and paid homage at the memorial dedicated to Dr. B R Ambedkar in Mhow.

(With inputs from agencies.)