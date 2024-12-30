Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Spiritual Sojourn at Mahakaleshwar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he prayed and meditated. His visit was part of a two-day trip to the state, during which he also addressed Army personnel and paid tribute at Dr. B R Ambedkar's memorial in Mhow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:10 IST
Rajnath Singh's Spiritual Sojourn at Mahakaleshwar
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The two officials offered prayers at the temple, which is one of the twelve jyotirlings in India.

Singh expressed a sense of spiritual fulfillment after having a darshan of Lord Mahakal. Dressed in a saffron-coloured dhoti, his devotional activities included a 20-minute prayer session in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, followed by a period of meditation in the Nandi Hall.

His visit to Madhya Pradesh forms part of a broader itinerary that encompasses a two-day tour. On Sunday, Singh addressed soldiers at the historic Mhow cantonment in Indore district, which dates back more than two centuries, and paid homage at the memorial dedicated to Dr. B R Ambedkar in Mhow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024