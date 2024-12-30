Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Human Rights

Former US President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president and a noted humanitarian, died peacefully at the age of 100 in his Plains, Georgia home surrounded by family. Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was the longest-living president in American history.

President Joe Biden described Carter as an extraordinary leader, recognizing his six decades of dedication to civil and human rights. Biden praised Carter's endeavors to eradicate disease, promote peace, and support free elections around the globe.

Carter's relationship with India began with a 1978 visit, leading to the village of Daulatpur Nasirabad being renamed Carterpuri. His commitment to peace extended post-presidency, notably with a peace mission to North Korea, furthering his humanitarian legacy.

