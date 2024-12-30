Left Menu

Goa's Tourism Boom: A Premier Destination for Global Travellers

Goa's tourism sector thrives as improved airport connectivity boosts traveller numbers. The state is experiencing high occupancy rates in luxury hotels and is diversifying into eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, and regenerative tourism. These initiatives are enriching visitor experiences and providing sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:12 IST
Goa's Tourism Boom: A Premier Destination for Global Travellers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tourism remains a crucial pillar of Goa's economy, with enhanced connectivity through two major airports propelling the coastal state's appeal among tourists, according to state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte. The current season is marking record-high occupancy for four and five-star hotels.

Efforts to diversify into eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, and regenerative tourism are not only enhancing visitor experiences but also offering significant benefits to local communities. Initiatives like the homestay policy are helping share Goan heritage and culture.

With the commissioning of Manohar International Airport and upgrades at Dabolim airport, Goa is opening its arms wider to visitors eager to explore its vibrant festivals, scenic spots, and historical landmarks, reinforcing its status as a global travel hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024