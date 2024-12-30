Goa's Tourism Boom: A Premier Destination for Global Travellers

Tourism remains a crucial pillar of Goa's economy, with enhanced connectivity through two major airports propelling the coastal state's appeal among tourists, according to state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte. The current season is marking record-high occupancy for four and five-star hotels.

Efforts to diversify into eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, and regenerative tourism are not only enhancing visitor experiences but also offering significant benefits to local communities. Initiatives like the homestay policy are helping share Goan heritage and culture.

With the commissioning of Manohar International Airport and upgrades at Dabolim airport, Goa is opening its arms wider to visitors eager to explore its vibrant festivals, scenic spots, and historical landmarks, reinforcing its status as a global travel hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)