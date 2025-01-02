Aadyam Theatre's Season 7 Shines Spotlight on Indian Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel
The seventh season of Aadyam Theatre kicks off in Delhi with an Indian adaptation of Mark Haddon's 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,' reimagined by Atul Kumar. The play shifts its setting from London to Mumbai, bringing cultural resonance with Indian audiences.
Aadyam Theatre launches its seventh season in the national capital with an Indian twist on Mark Haddon's acclaimed novel 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.' Scheduled for January 11 and 12, the adaptation promises to engage Delhi audiences with its shift from London to Mumbai.
Directed by renowned Atul Kumar, this stage version brings Haddon's tale closer to Indian audiences, emphasizing relatable cultural nuances. Known originally for its successful adaptations, the play won Olivier and Tony Awards, offering a deep dive into family dynamics and youthful curiosity.
The production features Dheer Hira in the lead role alongside a talented ensemble cast. Aadyam Theatre's seventh season will continue until September, showcasing five diverse plays rich with distinct narratives and perspectives, celebrating diversity in storytelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
