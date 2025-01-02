Left Menu

Aadyam Theatre's Season 7 Shines Spotlight on Indian Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel

The seventh season of Aadyam Theatre kicks off in Delhi with an Indian adaptation of Mark Haddon's 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,' reimagined by Atul Kumar. The play shifts its setting from London to Mumbai, bringing cultural resonance with Indian audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:09 IST
Aadyam Theatre's Season 7 Shines Spotlight on Indian Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel
  • Country:
  • India

Aadyam Theatre launches its seventh season in the national capital with an Indian twist on Mark Haddon's acclaimed novel 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.' Scheduled for January 11 and 12, the adaptation promises to engage Delhi audiences with its shift from London to Mumbai.

Directed by renowned Atul Kumar, this stage version brings Haddon's tale closer to Indian audiences, emphasizing relatable cultural nuances. Known originally for its successful adaptations, the play won Olivier and Tony Awards, offering a deep dive into family dynamics and youthful curiosity.

The production features Dheer Hira in the lead role alongside a talented ensemble cast. Aadyam Theatre's seventh season will continue until September, showcasing five diverse plays rich with distinct narratives and perspectives, celebrating diversity in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025