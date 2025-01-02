Starry Nuptials: Armaan Malik Weds Fashion Influencer Aashna Shroff
Popular singer Armaan Malik has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff. After starting their romantic journey in 2017 and getting engaged in August 2023, the couple announced their marriage in a private ceremony through an Instagram post, radiating vibrant wedding hues.
Popular singer Armaan Malik has married his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, a known fashion influencer. The couple shared news of their private wedding ceremony on social media on Thursday, capturing the excitement of their followers.
Both Malik, 29, and Shroff seemed ecstatic in their joint Instagram post, where they wrote 'Tu hi mera ghar' alongside stunning images from their wedding. Malik donned a peach-colored outfit, while Shroff looked resplendent in an orange lehenga.
The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in August 2023. They officially celebrated their engagement with a ceremony almost two months later, following Malik's special music video for Shroff titled 'Kasam Se: The Proposal.'
