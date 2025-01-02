Temple Attire Traditions Spark Controversy in Kerala

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair issued a sharp rebuke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, after the latter supported a call to end the practice of male devotees removing their upper garments before entering temples.

Nair, leader of the influential Nair Service Society which opposed women's entry into the Sabarimala temple six years ago, stressed the importance of preserving temple customs. He argued these traditions should remain untouched by government influence, asserting this stance during a public meeting at the NSS headquarters in Changanassery, a key event marked by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's inauguration.

Vijayan defended Swami Satchidananda's remarks calling the practice a "social evil." However, Nair questioned whether similar customs in other religious communities face equivalent criticism. He stated that Hindus should not face impositions on their traditions, underlining the need for respect towards established rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)