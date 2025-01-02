Left Menu

Temple Attire Traditions Spark Controversy in Kerala

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair has criticized Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting the abolition of a temple practice requiring male devotees to remove upper garments. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining temple traditions, Nair highlighted concerns over interference and questioned if similar scrutiny applies to other faiths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair issued a sharp rebuke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, after the latter supported a call to end the practice of male devotees removing their upper garments before entering temples.

Nair, leader of the influential Nair Service Society which opposed women's entry into the Sabarimala temple six years ago, stressed the importance of preserving temple customs. He argued these traditions should remain untouched by government influence, asserting this stance during a public meeting at the NSS headquarters in Changanassery, a key event marked by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's inauguration.

Vijayan defended Swami Satchidananda's remarks calling the practice a "social evil." However, Nair questioned whether similar customs in other religious communities face equivalent criticism. He stated that Hindus should not face impositions on their traditions, underlining the need for respect towards established rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

