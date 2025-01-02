Tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan: A True Visionary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mannathu Padmanabhan Pillai, a freedom fighter and social reformer, on his birth anniversary. Pillai was the founder of the Nair Service Society and worked tirelessly to uplift society and empower women, with a strong emphasis on education.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Mannathu Padmanabhan Pillai, a distinguished freedom fighter and social reformer, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Modi lauded Pillai as a visionary who made significant contributions to society.
Mannathu Padmanabhan, born in 1878 in present-day Kerala, was instrumental in founding the Nair Service Society, aimed at uplifting the Nair community, a socially and numerically significant caste in Kerala.
Modi acknowledged Pillai's relentless efforts to empower women, alleviate human suffering, and promote education. In a message shared on X, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to fulfilling Pillai's vision for the nation.
