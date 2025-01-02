High Court Upholds Jail Term for Actor S Ve Shekher
The Madras High Court has upheld the one-month imprisonment of actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, confirming a previous conviction for sharing a derogatory post about women journalists. His appeal to quash the conviction was dismissed, asserting the prosecution's case was proven beyond reasonable doubt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has upheld the one-month sentence handed to actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, who was convicted of sharing a derogatory post about women journalists on social media.
Justice P Velmurugan dismissed Shekher's appeal to overturn the conviction, confirming the special court's February verdict.
The legal proceedings followed a complaint by the Tamil Nadu Journalists and Protection Association, which led to a Cyber Crime Branch investigation under multiple legal provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Over Controversial Funeral in Tamil Nadu
Governor's Call to Amend Vice Chancellor Selection Process Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu
Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Major Drug Trafficking Near Tamil Nadu
Journalists Protest Against Tear Gas Use at Assam Rally
Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up Over Ambedkar Remarks: War of Words Between Ministers