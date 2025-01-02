Left Menu

High Court Upholds Jail Term for Actor S Ve Shekher

The Madras High Court has upheld the one-month imprisonment of actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, confirming a previous conviction for sharing a derogatory post about women journalists. His appeal to quash the conviction was dismissed, asserting the prosecution's case was proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:41 IST
High Court Upholds Jail Term for Actor S Ve Shekher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has upheld the one-month sentence handed to actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, who was convicted of sharing a derogatory post about women journalists on social media.

Justice P Velmurugan dismissed Shekher's appeal to overturn the conviction, confirming the special court's February verdict.

The legal proceedings followed a complaint by the Tamil Nadu Journalists and Protection Association, which led to a Cyber Crime Branch investigation under multiple legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025