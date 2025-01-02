High Court Upholds Jail Term for Actor S Ve Shekher

The Madras High Court has upheld the one-month sentence handed to actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, who was convicted of sharing a derogatory post about women journalists on social media.

Justice P Velmurugan dismissed Shekher's appeal to overturn the conviction, confirming the special court's February verdict.

The legal proceedings followed a complaint by the Tamil Nadu Journalists and Protection Association, which led to a Cyber Crime Branch investigation under multiple legal provisions.

