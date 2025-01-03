Viola Davis Stars in High-Stakes Action Thriller 'G20'

The highly anticipated action-thriller movie 'G20', featuring Oscar-winner Viola Davis, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 10, according to recent announcements by the streaming service.

Directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, with assistance from Logan and Noah Miller, 'G20' showcases Davis in a gripping role as US President Danielle Sutton. The thrilling narrative follows Sutton as the G20 summit becomes the target of an audacious siege, propelling her into a race against time to protect her family and high-profile world leaders.

Riggen describes the film as a captivating blend of classic edge-of-your-seat action with the realistic backdrop of modern technological advancements. The film's ensemble cast includes Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and Antony Starr, among others. Produced by Davis and her husband under JuVee Productions, 'G20' promises high stakes and emotional depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)