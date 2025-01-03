Left Menu

Paatal Lok Season 2: Unveiling the Dark Mysteries

Prime Video has released the teaser for 'Paatal Lok' season two, starring Jaideep Ahlawat. The teaser hints at a new mystery, with Ahlawat's character Hathi Ram Chaudhary narrating a story. Actors Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, alongside newcomers Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, join the cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:00 IST
Paatal Lok Season 2: Unveiling the Dark Mysteries
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, streaming giant Prime Video revealed the teaser for the much-anticipated 'Paatal Lok' season two, marking the return of the talented Jaideep Ahlawat as the disillusioned police inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary.

The teaser, shared on the official social media pages of the OTT platform, hints at an intriguing new mystery that will soon unravel, with Ahlawat's character at the helm. Echoing themes from the first season, the actor narrates a fresh tale, this time about a man hailed as a hero for killing a bug but soon finds himself overwhelmed as more bugs emerge.

Reprising their roles are actors Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, while newcomers Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua add fresh dynamics to the ensemble. Created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the season promises thrilling narratives and will premiere on January 17 on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025