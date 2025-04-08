Left Menu

Karnataka Health Minister Cracks Down on Unsafe Bottled Water and Food Products

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announces legal action against suppliers of unsafe bottled water after a survey found only 72 out of 255 samples safe. The campaign saw inspections across food and beverage sectors, with numerous violations leading to penalties and advisories to improve product safety.

Updated: 08-04-2025 17:37 IST
Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has issued a stern warning to companies distributing unsafe bottled water. A recent survey revealed that only 72 out of 255 samples met safety standards, prompting legal measures against violators to safeguard public health.

Rao also highlighted the widespread use of banned artificial colors in food products. Investigations uncovered unsafe practices in juice, ice candies, and ice cream units, resulting in penalties and enforced compliance to improve food safety standards.

The minister emphasized public and manufacturer education, issuing advisories to ensure better quality in food production. Ongoing efforts include extensive sampling and inspections in restaurants, with fines and legal actions against establishments failing safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

