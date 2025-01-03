Left Menu

Inside Tihar: The Untold Tales of 'Black Warrant'

Netflix has released the trailer for 'Black Warrant', a prison drama series by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series, starring Zahan Kapoor, is based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer'. It captures the challenges within Tihar Jail and explores the complex lives of inmates and officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix has officially released the trailer for its upcoming prison drama series, 'Black Warrant', directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. This much-anticipated series marks the debut of Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the late Shashi Kapoor, in a pivotal role.

The narrative is adapted from the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, and showcases the intense dynamics within Tihar Jail. Kapoor will portray Gupta, a jailer facing the daunting environments within India's most notorious prison.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced in collaboration with Confluence Media, the series promises to unravel gripping, untold stories and offer a glimpse into the intricacies of life behind bars. It is set to premiere on Netflix on January 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

