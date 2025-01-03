Left Menu

Digital Innovation Transforms Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to become the epitome of digital integration, with QR codes, AI-enabled cameras, and multilingual support enhancing the management of the enormous religious gathering. State-of-the-art facilities such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre ensure seamless operations with precise coordination.

The tranquil atmosphere of Parade Ground in Sangam was disrupted this winter morning as a group of young men gathered around a massive poster featuring QR codes, integral to the Maha Kumbh 2025 activities.

Estimated to attract 40 to 45 crore visitors, the festival is equipped with cutting-edge technologies for efficient management, from AI-enabled surveillance cameras to multilingual support systems.

The state's collaboration with Google Maps and the Railways underscores a commitment to a digitally empowered and well-coordinated Maha Kumbh, ensuring safety and organization throughout the event.

