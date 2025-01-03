Left Menu

Naidu's Vision for Swarna Andhra: A Journey to Prosperity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged his constituents to trust in his leadership for creating 'Swarna Andhra'. Recalling past skepticism about Vision 2020, Naidu aims for economic prosperity and poverty elimination in the state with his new 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:22 IST
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called upon the state's residents to trust in his leadership to achieve 'Swarna Andhra', a golden vision for the region.

During a visit to a spiritual center in Vijayawada, Naidu reminisced about how his Vision 2020 was previously mocked in the united Andhra Pradesh but proved to be successful. He encouraged the public to have faith in his governance, as he strives to lead them towards this prosperous vision.

Naidu expressed a desire to eradicate poverty and ensure financial independence throughout the state. He also launched the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision document, which outlines a plan for achieving a wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh by 2047, aligning with the 100th anniversary of India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

