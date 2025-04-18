Left Menu

Senator Van Hollen's Surprise Meeting with Wrongfully Deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador under Trump's administration. Despite initial denial by Salvadoran authorities, Van Hollen managed to meet Abrego Garcia during his trip. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele posted images of their meeting on social media, sparking discussion.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen recently had an unexpected meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man deported to El Salvador during the Trump administration, despite initial refusals by Salvadoran authorities. The senator, who represents Maryland where Abrego Garcia resided, visited El Salvador aiming to advocate for Garcia's release.

The senator took to social media platform X, posting an image with Abrego Garcia and sharing that his primary goal for the visit was to meet him. Van Hollen communicated Garcia's love to his wife, Jennifer, promising more details upon his return to the U.S.

The unexpected development stirred conversations online, including remarks from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who had declared in a previous White House meeting his opposition to Garcia's release. The encounter was documented in pictures alongside sarcastic commentary, showcasing a surprising turn in diplomatic interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

