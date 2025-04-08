Andhra Pradesh Champions Innovative P4 Initiative for Poverty Elimination
The Andhra Pradesh government plans to launch the P4 initiative, a People-Private-Public Partnership for Poverty Elimination. Chaired by the Chief Minister, the initiative aims to connect beneficiaries and benefactors statewide. Structured at state, district, and village levels, it targets adopting five lakh families by mid-August.
The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative known as the P4 programme, aimed at eradicating poverty through a collaborative People-Private-Public Partnership. Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, this bold move plans to connect beneficiaries directly with benefactors to maximize impact statewide.
As per official announcements, the P4 society will include a robust structure with a Chief Executive, Director, and several support teams including tech and call centre units. These units will operate at various levels, from state down to villages, ensuring widespread reach and effective execution.
In a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized transparency by directing the setup of a dedicated website for donor and beneficiary data. The ambitious target to secure the adoption of five lakh families by August 15 highlights the government's commitment to leverage partnerships for impactful poverty alleviation.
