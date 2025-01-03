Left Menu

Harmonizing Traditions: Indian Music's Transformational Power

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, highlighted the profound impact of Indian music during an event in Indore. Indian music fosters harmony, discipline, and moral growth, offering a calming contrast to the world's often exciting musical styles. It inspires good deeds and nurtures patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:15 IST
Harmonizing Traditions: Indian Music's Transformational Power
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the transformative essence of Indian music during the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' event in Indore, where 870 Sangh volunteers displayed their synchronized musical talent.

Bhagwat emphasized that while some participants may be expert musicians, they harmonize their performances to blend with others, promoting discipline and unity. He noted how music in RSS programs embodies discipline, with a conductor's baton unifying performers.

He praised Indian music's ability to calm the mind, differentiate it from the world's more exciting tunes, and encourage moral behavior and patriotism. India's rich musical heritage displays a nation's cultural wealth, positioning the country as a global art leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025