Harmonizing Traditions: Indian Music's Transformational Power
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, highlighted the profound impact of Indian music during an event in Indore. Indian music fosters harmony, discipline, and moral growth, offering a calming contrast to the world's often exciting musical styles. It inspires good deeds and nurtures patriotism.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the transformative essence of Indian music during the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' event in Indore, where 870 Sangh volunteers displayed their synchronized musical talent.
Bhagwat emphasized that while some participants may be expert musicians, they harmonize their performances to blend with others, promoting discipline and unity. He noted how music in RSS programs embodies discipline, with a conductor's baton unifying performers.
He praised Indian music's ability to calm the mind, differentiate it from the world's more exciting tunes, and encourage moral behavior and patriotism. India's rich musical heritage displays a nation's cultural wealth, positioning the country as a global art leader.
