Harmonizing Traditions: Indian Music's Transformational Power

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the transformative essence of Indian music during the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' event in Indore, where 870 Sangh volunteers displayed their synchronized musical talent.

Bhagwat emphasized that while some participants may be expert musicians, they harmonize their performances to blend with others, promoting discipline and unity. He noted how music in RSS programs embodies discipline, with a conductor's baton unifying performers.

He praised Indian music's ability to calm the mind, differentiate it from the world's more exciting tunes, and encourage moral behavior and patriotism. India's rich musical heritage displays a nation's cultural wealth, positioning the country as a global art leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)