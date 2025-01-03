Left Menu

Haryana's Grand Celebration of Constitutional Legacy

Haryana will organize a special program on January 25 as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the Constitution's adoption. Initiated on November 26, the campaign aims to increase awareness and emphasize the Constituent Assembly's contributions, with activities planned across schools and colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:48 IST
Haryana's Grand Celebration of Constitutional Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to commemorate 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Haryana is set to host a special program on January 25. The initiative, which kicked off on Constitution Day, November 26, last year, will culminate in a series of educational events.

Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, during a recent virtual meeting, urged Deputy Commissioners and university Vice-Chancellors to stress the Constitution's importance, particularly to students. The campaign is themed 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan' to foster a sense of pride and awareness.

Events such as mass reading of the Preamble, debates, and street plays are planned, ensuring that the legacy of the Constituent Assembly is honored and ingrained in the educational discourse across Haryana's schools and colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025