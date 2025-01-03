Haryana's Grand Celebration of Constitutional Legacy
Haryana will organize a special program on January 25 as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the Constitution's adoption. Initiated on November 26, the campaign aims to increase awareness and emphasize the Constituent Assembly's contributions, with activities planned across schools and colleges.
In a bid to commemorate 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Haryana is set to host a special program on January 25. The initiative, which kicked off on Constitution Day, November 26, last year, will culminate in a series of educational events.
Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, during a recent virtual meeting, urged Deputy Commissioners and university Vice-Chancellors to stress the Constitution's importance, particularly to students. The campaign is themed 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan' to foster a sense of pride and awareness.
Events such as mass reading of the Preamble, debates, and street plays are planned, ensuring that the legacy of the Constituent Assembly is honored and ingrained in the educational discourse across Haryana's schools and colleges.
