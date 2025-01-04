Out of Madness: Rithwik Aryan's Deep Dive into the Human Psyche

Rithwik Aryan has introduced his debut novel 'Out of Madness,' a work that intricately explores the complexities of mental health, emotional distress, and societal expectations. The book reflects Aryan's personal journey, beginning with his decision to leave Harvard University's Extension School after three months to pursue a career in writing. To authentically understand and portray mental illness, Aryan immersed himself within the environment of two mental asylums over eighteen months.

Aryan’s novel starts from a simple yet profound question: what happens when an inseparable couple is disrupted by death? His exploration took him on a six-year journey of writing and self-discovery that began at the young age of 17. Throughout this period, Aryan's perspective on love and loss matured significantly and transformed into a deep investigation, ultimately shaping his characters and the narrative.

'Out of Madness' stands out for its portrayal of mental health issues, with Aryan drawing from personal experiences with ADHD, depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. He addresses the overlooked mental health challenges faced by men, challenging the stereotypes of toxic masculinity. Aryan criticizes how society conditions men to suppress emotions, leading to high rates of suicide. Through his novel, Aryan offers a reflective look at the struggles of maintaining emotional stoicism amidst turmoil, providing insight into how men also suffer from mental health stigmas.

