Chennai Students Triumph with 60 Golds at India Bakery Expo

Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute students excelled at the India Bakery Expo 2024 in Chennai, winning 60 gold medals in various categories. These achievements showcase Tamil Nadu’s rich baking heritage, with impressive performances in Dry Cakes & Cookies, European Breads, and Wedding Cakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:55 IST
In a remarkable achievement, students from Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute showcased their baking prowess by clinching 60 gold medals at the India Bakery Expo 2024, held in Chennai. The event, organized by the Tamil Nadu Bakers’ Federation, featured prominent bakers, chefs, and business leaders from the hospitality industry, offering a competitive platform for aspiring bakers.

Nearly 40 enthusiastic students from the institute's B.A. Culinary Arts and B.Sc. Hotel Management programs participated, competing against hundreds from over 25 institutions across South India. The students demonstrated exceptional skills, securing 19 gold medals in the Dry Cakes & Cookies category, 14 in European Breads & Viennoiserie, and 27 in the Wedding Cake category.

President of Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Mr. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, lauded the students' efforts, acknowledging the event as a celebration of Tamil Nadu's baking heritage. Moreover, the students' participation offered valuable exposure through workshops and seminars, reinforcing their culinary expertise and creative innovation in baking.

