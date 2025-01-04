Inside Tihar: The Untold Stories of 'Black Warrant'

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has taken a 'fly on the wall' approach in his upcoming series, 'Black Warrant', which dissects the world inside Tihar Jail. Based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer', the series is a gripping exposition of prison life in the 1980s.

The drama centers around Sunil Gupta, a former superintendent of Tihar, and his encounters with inmates and political intrigue. Motwane, known for 'Sacred Games' and 'Jubilee', emphasizes an authentic portrayal by consulting Gupta and visiting the notorious prison.

'Black Warrant', set to air on Netflix, doesn't glamorize violence, but rather examines the lives of real people in unusual circumstances. The series promises to provide viewers with a unique insight into the under-explored realm of Indian prisons.

