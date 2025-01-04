Left Menu

Inside Tihar: The Untold Stories of 'Black Warrant'

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane adopts a 'fly on the wall' approach in his upcoming Netflix series 'Black Warrant', a dramatized adaptation of a book about Tihar jail. Based on true events, the series explores the complex dynamics within the prison walls in the 1980s, focusing on the life of former superintendent Sunil Gupta.

Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:02 IST
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has taken a 'fly on the wall' approach in his upcoming series, 'Black Warrant', which dissects the world inside Tihar Jail. Based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer', the series is a gripping exposition of prison life in the 1980s.

The drama centers around Sunil Gupta, a former superintendent of Tihar, and his encounters with inmates and political intrigue. Motwane, known for 'Sacred Games' and 'Jubilee', emphasizes an authentic portrayal by consulting Gupta and visiting the notorious prison.

'Black Warrant', set to air on Netflix, doesn't glamorize violence, but rather examines the lives of real people in unusual circumstances. The series promises to provide viewers with a unique insight into the under-explored realm of Indian prisons.

