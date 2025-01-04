Left Menu

Nicki Minaj Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault on Former Manager

Rapper Nicki Minaj is embroiled in a legal dispute as former manager Brandon Garrett claims she assaulted him. The alleged incident took place after a concert in Detroit. Minaj's lawyer denies the accusations and is confident the case will be resolved swiftly in her favor.

Singer Nicki Minaj (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing legal turmoil following accusations of assault by her former manager. According to reports by Variety, a man named Brandon Garrett has filed a lawsuit accusing Minaj of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The complaint, lodged on Friday at the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Garrett, who was acting as a day-to-day manager for Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour, was struck in the face multiple times by Minaj. This purported altercation reportedly took place backstage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 21, following one of Minaj's performances.

Minaj's legal representative, Judd Burstein, countered these claims, stating that no formal complaint has been served yet and describing the allegations as false and frivolous. He expressed confidence that the lawsuit, reported by TMZ as filed by a former assistant, will be resolved quickly to Minaj's advantage. Garrett has officially reported the incident in Detroit and seeks both punitive and general damages, citing significant distress caused by the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

