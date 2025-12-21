Tragic Accident: Petrol Pump Manager Fatally Run Over by Bus

A tragic accident claimed the life of 45-year-old Vinesh Kumar, a manager at an Indian Oil petrol pump near Sidhrawali village. Kumar was fatally run over by a private bus, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on Saturday, when Kumar was standing outside the petrol pump as a bus arrived for refueling. After refueling, the bus driver sped off, tragically running over Kumar, who was a resident of Rewari's Kathuwas village.

CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump captured the entire incident. Authorities have registered an FIR at Bilaspur police station and are working to identify and arrest the bus driver, who fled the scene immediately after the incident.