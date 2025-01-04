Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Family and friends gathered to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a private function held at the India Habitat Centre on Saturday.

The event, organized by Singh's close ones, saw heartfelt tributes from his three daughters—Upinder, Daman, and Amrit Singh—who shared personal stories about their father. Gursharan Kaur, Singh's spouse, was also in attendance.

The gathering included former diplomats and civil servants sharing memories of Singh, with Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the ex-deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, recounting his experiences of working with the respected leader. Singh's sons-in-law and other relatives were also present.

