Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Family members and friends of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gathered for a remembrance event at India Habitat Centre. His daughters Upinder, Daman, and Amrit Singh shared personal memories, while Gursharan Kaur, Singh's wife, and former diplomats reflected on his impactful legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:36 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Family and friends gathered to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a private function held at the India Habitat Centre on Saturday.

The event, organized by Singh's close ones, saw heartfelt tributes from his three daughters—Upinder, Daman, and Amrit Singh—who shared personal stories about their father. Gursharan Kaur, Singh's spouse, was also in attendance.

The gathering included former diplomats and civil servants sharing memories of Singh, with Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the ex-deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, recounting his experiences of working with the respected leader. Singh's sons-in-law and other relatives were also present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025