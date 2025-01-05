Tragedy in New Orleans: 14 Killed in French Quarter Attack

A catastrophic incident occurred on New Year's Day when a truck plowed through the crowded French Quarter in New Orleans, claiming 14 lives. Authorities confirmed that the driver, a U.S. Army veteran with an ISIS flag on his truck, also perished in the attack.

The attack shocked communities across the United States and abroad. Among the victims were Nicole Perez, a young mother celebrating a promotion; Martin 'Tiger' Bech, a former Princeton football player; and Nikyra Dedeaux, an aspiring nurse. Testimonies from family and friends remembered their loved ones with fondness and deep sorrow.

International victims included British national Edward Pettifer. His ties to the Royal family was noted in media coverage. Statements from British royals offered condolences amid the broader tragedy. Many still grapple with the sudden loss as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)