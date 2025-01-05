Left Menu

Tragedy in New Orleans: 14 Killed in French Quarter Attack

A tragic truck attack took place in New Orleans' French Quarter on New Year's Day, claiming 14 lives, including U.S. Army veteran driver. Victims came from diverse backgrounds, including students, professionals, and foreign nationals, leaving communities across the U.S. and the UK in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 04:23 IST
Tragedy in New Orleans: 14 Killed in French Quarter Attack

A catastrophic incident occurred on New Year's Day when a truck plowed through the crowded French Quarter in New Orleans, claiming 14 lives. Authorities confirmed that the driver, a U.S. Army veteran with an ISIS flag on his truck, also perished in the attack.

The attack shocked communities across the United States and abroad. Among the victims were Nicole Perez, a young mother celebrating a promotion; Martin 'Tiger' Bech, a former Princeton football player; and Nikyra Dedeaux, an aspiring nurse. Testimonies from family and friends remembered their loved ones with fondness and deep sorrow.

International victims included British national Edward Pettifer. His ties to the Royal family was noted in media coverage. Statements from British royals offered condolences amid the broader tragedy. Many still grapple with the sudden loss as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025