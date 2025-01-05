Hollywood Sparkles: Golden Globes Kick Off 2025 Awards Season

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood return this Sunday as the 2025 awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes. This annual event sets the stage for a riveting season of accolades and celebrations.

Films capturing the world's attention, such as 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez,' are vying for prestigious awards along with notable appearances from stars like Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande. The evening promises to showcase exceptional talent in a competitive race toward the Oscars.

For the first time, comedian Nikki Glaser will host the much-anticipated show, which will be available live on CBS and via streaming on Paramount+. The red-carpet evening is poised to provide viewers with engaging entertainment as Hollywood's finest gather in celebration of cinematic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)